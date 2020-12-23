Catholic priest, nun sentenced to life in Sister Abhaya murder case

A CBI special court on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment the catholic priest and nun, who were found guilty of the murder of Sister Abhaya 28 years ago in Kottayam. Special CBI Judge K Sanal Kumar pronounced the sentence against two accused-- Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy, and slapped a fine of Rs five lakh on each of them.

The court had on Tuesday found the two guilty of the murder of Sister Abhaya, who was found dead in a well in St Pius convent in Kottayam in 1992. The duo was also sentenced to seven years imprisonment for tampering with evidence.

The sentences will run concurrently. While pronouncing the verdict on Tuesday, the court had said the murder charges against the two accused will stand.

The Special court had said the accused were guilty of murder in the case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (tamperingof evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.