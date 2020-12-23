Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stranded truckers to roll for France from UK as border reopens

That left thousands of European truck drivers stranded in south east England just days before Christmas. Paris lifted the blockade to allow drivers with a recent negative COVID test to enter the country.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:14 IST
Stranded truckers to roll for France from UK as border reopens
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of angry truck drivers should be able to start leaving Britain for France on Wednesday after Paris lifted a partial blockade designed to stop the spread of a new highly infectious coronavirus variant.

Much of the world shut its borders to Britain this week after the mutated variant started to spread quickly, with France going further by blocking passengers and freight just days before Britain leaves the European Union's orbit. That left thousands of European truck drivers stranded in south east England just days before Christmas.

Paris lifted the blockade to allow drivers with a recent negative COVID test to enter the country. Britain's housing minister, Robert Jenrick, said the military would help set up testing sites across the south east to get the lorries moving, but that it will take time to clear the backlog.

"I hope that this morning, you'll see people and HGVs crossing the Channel at the short straits," he told Sky News television. "We're putting in place the infrastructure. So the armed forces will be doing that (COVID testing) in the first instance to help us to set that up and to get through some of the backlog that you've seen." Drivers will first take a lateral flow COVID-19 test. Anyone who records a positive result will take a more comprehensive PCR test, which takes longer to secure a result, and anyone testing positive again will be given a hotel room to isolate.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

67 pc creative economy workforce uncertain about survival: Report

Despite COVID-19 lockdown relaxations and opening up of economy, income streams for the creative workforce remain inconsistent and sporadic, pointing towards a bleak outlook for Indias informal creative economy, according to a new report by...

Cryptocurrency XRP drops 18% after U.S. SEC charges Ripple over offering

Cryptocurrency XRP tumbled 18 to a one-month low on Wednesday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC charged associated blockchain firm Ripple with conducting a 1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.The currency last t...

Emami units get GMP certification

Two plants of home-grown FMCGcompany Emami Limited have got WHO-GMP certification for itsunits at Vapi and Masat in Gujarat which manufactures ayurvedahealthcare products under the Zandu brand for a period ofthree yearsThe two units have al...

No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says

Britain and the European Union have still not clinched a Brexit trade deal as serious issues remain unresolved that prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson signing up, a British minister said on Wednesday. Just eight days before the United Kin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020