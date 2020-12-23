Army chief General Naravane visits forward areas, reviews situation along LAC

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited forward areas of Fire and Fury Corps including Rechin La here and undertook a first-hand assessment of situation along Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid the ongoing border tensions with China. General Naravane reached Leh earlier today on a one-day visit to Fire and Fury Corps.

He was briefed by General Officer Commanding (GOC), Fire and Fury Corps and other local commanders on operational preparedness of our forces, the Army said. The Army chief also undertook on the spot inspection of the state of the habitat of troops on the forward line of defences at Rechin La. He appreciated the efforts made by the formation to make troops comfortable along the LAC.

Naravane interacted with the troops deployed in the forward areas and exhorted all ranks to continue working with the same zeal and enthusiasm. He also distributed sweets and cakes on the eve of Christmas. (ANI)