Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambhir's 'Jan Rasoi' to serve lunch at Re 1 in East Delhi

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir will launch Jan Rasoi canteens that will serve lunch to the needy at Re 1 in his parliamentary constituency of East Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:01 IST
Gambhir's 'Jan Rasoi' to serve lunch at Re 1 in East Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir will launch 'Jan Rasoi' canteens that will serve lunch to the needy at Re 1 in his parliamentary constituency of East Delhi. The cricketer-turned-politician will inaugurate the first such canteen in Gandhi Nagar on Thursday, followed by another in Ashok Nagar on the Republic Day, his office said.

''I have always felt that everybody has the right to healthy and hygienic food irrespective of caste, creed, religion or financial condition. It is saddening to see the homeless and destitute not being able to get even two square meals a day,'' Gambhir said. The MP has planned to open at least one 'Jan Rasoi' canteen in each of the 10 assembly constituencies in East Delhi.

''The 'Jan Rasoi' at Gandhi Nagar, one of the biggest wholesale garment markets in the country, will be a full modern canteen which will provide lunch to those in need for just Re 1,'' according to a statement from his office. It will have a capacity to seat 100 people at a time but due to the COVID-19 pandemic only 50 people will be allowed at present, it said.

The lunch will comprise rice, lentils and vegetable curries. The project is being funded by Gautam Gambhir Foundation and the MP's personal resources, and has no government support, the statement said.

Some states run canteens which provide subsidised food to the needy but the national capital has no such facility where low priced good food is made available to people, Gambhir said. ''During the lockdown too, we witnessed thousands of migrant labourers being forced to leave the city due to lack of food and other basic resources,'' he said.

The BJP MP said it was his vision that every person in Delhi gets healthy food and clean water.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

67 pc creative economy workforce uncertain about survival: Report

Despite COVID-19 lockdown relaxations and opening up of economy, income streams for the creative workforce remain inconsistent and sporadic, pointing towards a bleak outlook for Indias informal creative economy, according to a new report by...

Cryptocurrency XRP drops 18% after U.S. SEC charges Ripple over offering

Cryptocurrency XRP tumbled 18 to a one-month low on Wednesday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC charged associated blockchain firm Ripple with conducting a 1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.The currency last t...

Emami units get GMP certification

Two plants of home-grown FMCGcompany Emami Limited have got WHO-GMP certification for itsunits at Vapi and Masat in Gujarat which manufactures ayurvedahealthcare products under the Zandu brand for a period ofthree yearsThe two units have al...

No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says

Britain and the European Union have still not clinched a Brexit trade deal as serious issues remain unresolved that prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson signing up, a British minister said on Wednesday. Just eight days before the United Kin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020