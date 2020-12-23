Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi questions India's progress on COVID-19 vaccine, says other countries have started vaccinating

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not deploying coronavirus vaccines in the country despite other countries like the US and the UK beginning their respective vaccination drives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi questions India's progress on COVID-19 vaccine, says other countries have started vaccinating
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not deploying coronavirus vaccines in the country despite other countries like the US and the UK beginning their respective vaccination drives. "23 lakh people in the world have already received COVID vaccinations. China, US, UK, Russia have started. India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji? (When will India's number come?)," he tweeted.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that regulators are examining the permission sought by the Indian arm of US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer for emergency authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine. "I have heard that they have applied for emergency use permission from our regulators. According to my information, our regulators are examining it. If a politician speaks on the matter which is in the jurisdiction of experts, it will not be appropriate...perhaps they did not take part in the meeting," he had said.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month asked for more safety and efficacy data from Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech for their COVID-19 vaccines. The meeting was held to review the application submitted by the pharma majors for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their vaccine candidates.

With 23,950 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the country's coronavirus count reached 1,00,99,066 including 2,89,240 active cases. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK Secretary of State for Housing says clearing UK-France border backlog will take days

London UK, December 23 ANISputnik UK Secretary of State for Housing Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday that it will take days to clear the backlog of freight trucks stuck in the UK after France agreed to reopen the English Channel route it ha...

67 pc creative economy workforce uncertain about survival: Report

Despite COVID-19 lockdown relaxations and opening up of economy, income streams for the creative workforce remain inconsistent and sporadic, pointing towards a bleak outlook for Indias informal creative economy, according to a new report by...

Cryptocurrency XRP drops 18% after U.S. SEC charges Ripple over offering

Cryptocurrency XRP tumbled 18 to a one-month low on Wednesday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC charged associated blockchain firm Ripple with conducting a 1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.The currency last t...

Emami units get GMP certification

Two plants of home-grown FMCGcompany Emami Limited have got WHO-GMP certification for itsunits at Vapi and Masat in Gujarat which manufactures ayurvedahealthcare products under the Zandu brand for a period ofthree yearsThe two units have al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020