Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wanted criminal held after encounter with police in UP

A wanted criminal was arrested following an encounter with police here on Wednesday, an official said. The accused was wanted in several criminal cases in Basti district and was carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest.A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession..

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 14:38 IST
Wanted criminal held after encounter with police in UP

A wanted criminal was arrested following an encounter with police here on Wednesday, an official said. The accused, Shani Patharkat, and Sub-Inspector Umesh Verma and Constable Ranvijay Singh were injured in the exchange of fire near Hariharganj, Superintendent of Police Heman Kutiyal said.

All the injured were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be out of danger. The accused was wanted in several criminal cases in Basti district and was carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest.

A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK Secretary of State for Housing says clearing UK-France border backlog will take days

London UK, December 23 ANISputnik UK Secretary of State for Housing Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday that it will take days to clear the backlog of freight trucks stuck in the UK after France agreed to reopen the English Channel route it ha...

67 pc creative economy workforce uncertain about survival: Report

Despite COVID-19 lockdown relaxations and opening up of economy, income streams for the creative workforce remain inconsistent and sporadic, pointing towards a bleak outlook for Indias informal creative economy, according to a new report by...

Cryptocurrency XRP drops 18% after U.S. SEC charges Ripple over offering

Cryptocurrency XRP tumbled 18 to a one-month low on Wednesday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC charged associated blockchain firm Ripple with conducting a 1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.The currency last t...

Emami units get GMP certification

Two plants of home-grown FMCGcompany Emami Limited have got WHO-GMP certification for itsunits at Vapi and Masat in Gujarat which manufactures ayurvedahealthcare products under the Zandu brand for a period ofthree yearsThe two units have al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020