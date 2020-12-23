Maha: Four persons cheated of lakhs through mobile application

At least four persons have been allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 4.83 lakh through a mobile phone application in Dombivli city of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. A case under relevant sections of the IT Act has been registered based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims, the station house officer of Dombivli police station said.

According to the complaint, the 25-year-old victim tried recharging her mobile phone using an online payment portal and during a call to the customer care she was asked to download 'Team Viewer' application. Once she downloaded the application, Rs 98,878 got debited from her bank account in various transactions, the official said, adding that three of the complainant's acquaintances had similarly lost money since June.