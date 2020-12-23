Qatar foreign minister calls for Gulf-Iran dialogue - Al Jazeera

Qatar foreign minister calls for Gulf-Iran dialogue - Al JazeeraReuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:44 IST
Qatar's foreign minister called for de-escalation of tensions in the Gulf and for dialogue between Arab countries and Iran, Doha-based al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the Gulf crisis should be resolved by dialogue, respect of sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.
