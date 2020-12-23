Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK court grants tycoon Jimmy Lai bail in national security, fraud case

A Hong Kong court granted HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail on Wednesday to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the highest profile pro-democracy activist charged under the city's new national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces. An immediate appeal by the prosecution was then denied on the same day.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:49 IST
HK court grants tycoon Jimmy Lai bail in national security, fraud case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Hong Kong court granted HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail on Wednesday to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the highest profile pro-democracy activist charged under the city's new national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces.

An immediate appeal by the prosecution was then denied on the same day. Lai is one of the financial hub's most ardent critics of Beijing, while his Next Media group is considered one of the key remaining bastions of media freedom. He was arrested in August when about 200 police officers raided the newsroom of his Apple Daily tabloid.

Lai, 73, who had been in custody since Dec. 3, is also charged with fraud related to the lease of a building that houses Apple Daily. The security law - which punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail - has been condemned by the West and human rights groups as a tool to crush dissent in the semi-autonomous, Chinese-ruled city.

Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing say the law is necessary to plug gaping holes in national security defences exposed by months of sometimes violent anti-government and anti-China protests that rocked the global financial hub last year. Under the new law, the onus is on the defendant to prove they would not be a national security threat if released on bail. Under Hong Kong's common law-based legal system, the onus has traditionally been on the prosecution to prove its case.

Under his bail terms, Lai is not allowed to meet with foreign officials, give any interviews, publish any articles or post on social media, and will have to remain at home and surrender his travel documents. The tycoon has been a frequent visitor to Washington, meeting with officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to rally support for Hong Kong democracy, prompting Beijing to label him a "traitor".

($1 = 7.7523 Hong Kong dollars)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MSHRC seeks BMC chief presence over demolition at Kangana home

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission MSHRC on Wednesday asked the municipal commissioner of Mumbai to appear before it on January 20 during a hearing of a petition filed against demolition of parts of actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow...

Sitharaman chairs pre-budget consultation meetings for budget 2021-22

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the pre-budget consultation meetings for budget 2021-22 held in virtual mode from 14th to 23rd December 2020.More than 170 invitees representing 9 stakeholder gro...

Russian vaccine maker stops giving placebos in final-stage trial

Moscows Gamaleya Institute, developer of the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19, said on Wednesday it would no longer give placebos to volunteers in its large-scale final-stage trials for the Sputnik V shot, RIA news agency reported.Ale...

Taiwan's EVA Air sacks pilot blamed for rare local COVID case

Taiwans EVA Airways Corp sacked a New Zealand pilot on Wednesday whom the government has blamed for the islands first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12 because he failed to follow disease prevention rules.Taiwan has kept t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020