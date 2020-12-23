Left Menu
. MDS9 KA-VIRUS-LD CURFEW COVID-19Karnataka imposes night curfew from Dec 23 till Jan 2 Bengaluru Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said night curfew will be imposed from December 23 night till January 2 across the state as a precautionary measure in line with the Centres advice amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:13 IST
Karnataka CM BS Yediurappa (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 PM. . LGM1 KA-HC-YEDIYURAPPA HC rejects Yediyurappa's plea to quash proceedings in illegal land denotification case Bengaluru: In a setback to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition seeking to quash criminal proceedings against him in the illegal land denotification case while coming down heavily on the Lokayukta police for not completing the probe in the past five years. .

LGM4 KL-COURT-LD ABHAYA Catholic priest, nun sentenced to life in Sister Abhaya murder case Thiruvananthapuram: A CBI special court here awarded life imprisonment to the catholic priest and nun, who were found guilty of the murder of Sister Abhaya 28 years ago in Kottayam. . MDS10 TN-AIADMK-UDHAYANIDHI STALIN AIADMK lodges complaint with TN DGP against DMK chief Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Chennai: The AIADMK lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police J K Tripathy against DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging intimidatory speech in his poll campaign tantamount to infringing public peace and sought action against him. . MES2 TN-JALLIKATTU TN Govt allows 'Jallikattu,' says events must follow norms to keep COVID-19 at bay Chennai: 'Jallikattu,' the popular bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu, could be held next month by following the guidelines imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said. .

MDS10 TN-AIADMK-UDHAYANIDHI STALIN AIADMK lodges complaint with TN DGP against DMK chief Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Chennai: The AIADMK lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police J K Tripathy against DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging intimidatory speech in his poll campaign tantamount to infringing public peace and sought action against him. . MES2 TN-JALLIKATTU TN Govt allows 'Jallikattu,' says events must follow norms to keep COVID-19 at bay Chennai: 'Jallikattu,' the popular bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu, could be held next month by following the guidelines imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said. .

MES3 KA-CLASSES-GOVT Regular classes for SSLC, PUC 2nd year will resume from Jan 1 as announced: Karnataka govt Bengaluru: The Karnataka government said regular classes for grade 10 and second year PUC in the state would resume from January 1, as announced earlier.. .

