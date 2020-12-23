Left Menu
Allegations against priest & nun "unbelievable", says the church

The Knanaya Catholic Church on Wednesday termed as unbelievable, the allegations against its priest and a nun, convicted of murder by a CBI court in the Sister Abhaya case, as it said they have the right to go for an appeal and prove their innocence. The Kottayam diocese of the church, however, said it accepted the verdict of the court, which on Wednesday sentenced Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy to life imprisonment, 28 years after Abhaya, an inmate of the church convent, was found dead under mysterious circumstances The death of sister Abhaya was sad and unfortunate.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:16 IST
Sister Abhaya's murder. timesofindia.indiatimes.com

The special CBI court has found that she was murdered by Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy and awarded them life imprisonment.

The allegations against them are unbelievable. However, we accept the court order.

The accused persons have the right to go for an appeal against the order and prove their innocence,'' the archdiocese said in a statement. The archdiocese also said it was ''sad and sorry over such developments.'' The court had on Tuesday found the two guilties of the murder of Sister Abhaya, who was found dead in a well in St Pius Convent in Kottayam in 1992.

Expressing happiness over the judgment, Sister Abhaya Action Council convenor Jomon Puthenpurackal said that he would not rest until the appeals to be filed by the convicts are rejected by the higher courts.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

