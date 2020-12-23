Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP woman on work visa held hostage by employer in Saudi Arabia: Cong leader

Family members of a woman who was set to return to India in a few days after being allegedly held hostage by her employer in Saudi Arabia have lost her contact again, according to a local Rajasthan Congress leader.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:12 IST
MP woman on work visa held hostage by employer in Saudi Arabia: Cong leader

Family members of a woman who was set to return to India in a few days after being allegedly held hostage by her employer in Saudi Arabia have lost her contact again, according to a local Rajasthan Congress leader. A video of the 40-year-old Reena Gehlodh from Madhya Pradesh's Harda district seeking help for her return surfaced online on November 15, Bundi district Congress vice president Charmesh Sharma.

He said he had filed online complaints with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and the Prime Minister's Office two days later. He said the Ministry of External Affairs responded immediately to the complaint and on November 23 assured him of taking action in the matter. Subsequently, the India embassy in Saudi Arabia on November 24 asked Sharma to submit Gehlodh’s travel and visa documents.

On December 16, the embassy in Saudi Arabia informed Sharma about the woman’s scheduled return to India on January 5, the Congress leader claimed. However, on December 17, Gehlodh through a voice message informed her family members that her employer had robbed of her mobile phone and was torturing her.

There was no immediate comment from the Ministry of External Affairs. For the last six days, there is no contact with Gehlodh, the Congress leader said, adding that her four daughters and ailing husband are worried about her well being.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GM recalls 840K vehicles for seat belt, suspension problems

General Motors is recalling nearly 840,000 vehicles in the US for suspension problems or because the front seat belts can fail. The seat belt recall covers 624,000 2019 through 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks...

Decision to not hold board exams till Feb 2021 has brought some clarity: Delhi school principals

School principals in the national capital believe that the governments announcement of not conducting board exams till February 2021, has brought some clarity for them and they will have time to prepare students accordingly. Union Minister ...

FinMin receives suggestions on fiscal policy, green growth during pre-Budget consultations

The government received a host of suggestions concerning fiscal policy, taxation and green growth, among others, from various stakeholders during the customary pre-Budget meetings convened by the Finance Ministry through video conferencing....

Young injured cobra treated at ITBP Veterinary hospital in Haryana, freed into wild

A badly injured snake was treated using a surgical technique at the Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP Veterinary Hospital at Bhanu area in Panchkula district of Haryana.A badly injured young cobra treated at Indo Tibetian Border Police ITBP V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020