Probe ordered into UP jail event 'glorifying' godman Asaram

The rape victims father made the demand following reports that the self-styled godmans two followers had come from Lucknow, distributed blankets and held a prayer meeting in which Asarams photograph was placed.Uttar Pradeshs Additional Inspector General Jail Sharad Kulshrestha has ordered a probe.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:45 IST
Probe ordered into UP jail event 'glorifying' godman Asaram
Representative Image Image Credit:

Prison authorities in Uttar Pradesh have ordered a probe into allegations that an event at the district jail here "glorified" godman Asaram, who is serving a sentence for rape. The rape victim's father made the demand following reports that the self-styled godman's two followers had come from Lucknow, distributed blankets and held a prayer meeting in which Asaram's photograph was placed.

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Inspector General (Jail) Sharad Kulshrestha has ordered a probe. It will be conducted by the deputy inspector general for Bareilly zone, he told PTI on Wednesday. Shahjahanpur district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said a notice has been issued to the jail administration, taking note of news reports.

Action will be taken after its reply is received, he said. Asaram was convicted in April 2018 of raping a Shahjahanpur girl at his ashram near Jodhpur in 2013. He was arrested by the Jodhpur Police on August 31 that year and has been in jail since then.

The girl's father alleged on Tuesday that Asaram was "glorified" at a "satsang" (prayer meeting ASH ASH.

