Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai court dismisses Kangana plea against demolition notice

A civil court has dismissed a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against Mumbai civic bodys 2018 notice for demolition of unauthorised constructions at her residential apartment in suburban Khar, according to an order made available on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:09 IST
Mumbai court dismisses Kangana plea against demolition notice

A civil court has dismissed a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against Mumbai civic body's 2018 notice for demolition of ''unauthorised constructions'' at her residential apartment in suburban Khar, according to an order made available on Wednesday. Judge L S Chavan on Tuesday dismissedthe ''notice of motion'' filed by the actor.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had in 2018 issued a notice to the actor for demolishing ''unauthorised constructions'' at her residential apartment in Khar. Ranaut had challenged the demolition notice in the Dindoshi civil courtin January 2019.

She had alsorequested the court to restrain the civic body from carrying out demolition at her apartment. The court had then ordered status quo till the hearing of Ranaut's petition.

Judge Chavan, after hearing both the sides, dismissed the notice of motion filed by the actor, but gave her six weeks time to approach the Bombay High Court against the verdict. On September 9, the BMC had demolished parts of Ranaut's bungalow in the Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra calling them ''unauthorised''.

Last month, the high court, in its order on Ranaut's petition challenging the BMC's action, had said it was a ''mala fide act'' done to cause substantial loss to the actress. PTI AVI RSY RSY

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Opening-night rosters feature 107 international playersOpening night rosters for the National Basketball Associations 2020-21 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 107 inte...

Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard faces yet another spell out

Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard has suffered a muscle injury for the third time this season, the club said WednesdayHazard came on as a substitute for the last seven minutes of the 2-0 German Cup win over Eintracht Braunschweig on ...

COVID: 14 more deaths, 488 new cases in Punjab

Fourteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 488 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 1,64,145. So far, 5,243 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin. On Wednesda...

Pound rises above $1.35 on Brexit trade deal expectations

Sterling rose around 1 on Wednesday and British government bond yields posted their biggest one-day rise in more than a month on signs that Britain and the European Union were on the brink of clinching a deal to govern trade ties. A deal is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020