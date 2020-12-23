Minor Dalit girl raped in UP

A five-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in the district on Wednesday after he lured her by offering Rs 50, police said. The incident took place when the girl had gone out in an open farm field. The 25-year-old man allegedly raped her, following which there was outrage among villagers, who demanded early arrest of the accused, Circle Officer (Ghatampur), Ravi Kumar Singh, said.

When the girl screamed for help, her family members, including her brother and neighbour, rushed to the spot and rescued her, the CO added. The accused, however, managed to escape from the scene.

A massive hunt has been launched to nab the accused against whom a case has been registered, police said..