Nine people arrested for bovine smuggling in UP, 130 animals rescued

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has busted an inter-state bovine smuggling racket with the arrest of nine people, and has rescued 150 animals, officials said on Wednesday. The STF has also seized five trucks from them.During interrogation, the arrested people admitted that they used to sell animals in other states, the officials said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 23:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has busted an inter-state bovine smuggling racket with the arrest of nine people, and has rescued 150 animals, officials said on Wednesday. The STF issued a statement saying the members of the racket were caught on the Gorakhpur-Deoria road.

Those arrested have been identified as Ashish Yadav, Satyapal Yadav, Anil Kumar Yadav, Jaichandra Kumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ganesh Yadav, Chhattu Yadav, Vashisth Yadav and Ramesh Yadav, it said. The STF has also seized five trucks from them.

During interrogation, the arrested people admitted that they used to sell animals in other states, the officials said. Meanwhile, police in Fatehpur district of the state said 10 people were arrested in Pachispur village on Wednesday with meat suspected to be beef. ''On Wednesday early morning, SHO Khaga R K Singh raided a house in Pachispur village and arrested Jabreel, Irfan, Qayoom, Sauheed, Azam, Ansar Ali, Abreel, Allu, Arman and Shaukat red-handed indulging in cow slaughter,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) Satpal Antil said.

''Two quintal beef has been recovered from them, and the weapon used in committing cow slaughter has also been recovered,'' he said. The SP said a case has been registered against them under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, and they were sent to jail.

He said action will also be initiated against the arrested under the Gangster Act..

