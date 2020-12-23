Bhadohi MLA booked in land grab case

Police here have booked Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra in a land grab case, an official said on Wednesday

The Bhadohi MLA was earlier arrested from Madhya Pradesh on similar charges and is currently lodged in an Agra jail

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said a complaint was lodged by Rajendra Singh, revenue inspector of Navdham village, that a piece of government land was illegally grabbed by Mishra. The land was freed on December 18 on the orders of the district magistrate. Singh said the case was lodged against Mishra at the Unjh police station on Tuesday.