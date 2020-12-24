Two illegal properties of 'goons' demolished in MP's Indore

Two illegal properties belonging to goons were demolished on Wednesday during Indore Police's "anti-mafia campaign", officials said. Teams from Indore Municipal Corporation and police reached at the properties of two goons in the morning and barricaded the area before demolishing the buildings.

A two-storey house of "goon" Moinuddin alias Mannu located in Chatripura was also demolished in the drive. One of the two properties which were bulldozed located in Bombay Bazar area belonged to "goon" Athar Baig. During the action, those who protested were taken into custody by the police. (ANI)