No permission for Cong march to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Delhi Police

No permission has been granted for Congress' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today, and only three leaders, who have appointments will be allowed to go there, said Delhi Police on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 11:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at Congress headquarters on Thursday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

No permission has been granted for Congress' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today, and only three leaders, who have appointments will be allowed to go there, said Delhi Police on Thursday. "No permission has been granted for Congress' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today. However, three leaders, who have appointments at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be allowed to go," said Deepak Yadav, Additional District Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to lead Congress MPs' protest march today at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention over farmers' protest. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, New Delhi earlier today and met senior party leaders and MPs there.

Speaking about the march, senior Congress leader Sashi Tharoor said, "We will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan. We want the government to atone for their complete lack of consulting farmers before passing these laws. I think the President has an important moral role in encouraging and guiding government to not stand on their legislative pride." Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

