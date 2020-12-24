Ethiopia's PM says forces have been sent into Benishangul-Gumuz region

Ethiopia's PM says forces have been sent into Benishangul-Gumuz regionReuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 24-12-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:46 IST
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday he had deployed forces to the western Benishangul-Gumuz region, a day after gunmen killed more than 100 people in the area, which has seen regular ethnic violence.
On Wednesday, the state-run Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said gunmen had killed over 100 people in a dawn attack in the village of Bekoji in Bulen county in the Metekel zone, an area where numerous ethnic groups live.
"The massacre of civilians in Benishangul-Gumuz region is very tragic," Abiy said on Twitter. "The government, to solve the root causes of the problem, has deployed a necessary force."
