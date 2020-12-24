Left Menu
Development News Edition

16-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man in UP's Shamli

The victim was going to collect water from a public handpump in Kaniyan village on Wednesday when the assault took place, SHO of Kandhla police station Rozan Tyagi said.A case was registered against the accused, identified only as Shamim, based on a complaint from the mother of the girl, he said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:32 IST
16-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man in UP's Shamli
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a young man at a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The victim was going to collect water from a public handpump in Kaniyan village on Wednesday when the assault took place, SHO of Kandhla police station Rozan Tyagi said.

A case was registered against the accused, identified only as Shamim, based on a complaint from the mother of the girl, he said. The complainant has also alleged that her daughter was beaten up by the accused when she resisted him, the SHO said.

The accused in on the run, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T prints 3D ground plus one building in India

Larsen Toubro Construction on Thursday said it has successfully 3D printed a ground plus one building, claiming it to be the first in India. The company has 3D printed the building of 700 square feet built-up area at its Kanchipuram facili...

Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

Pakistans Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl freed, his defence lawyer saidThe courts order overturns a Supreme Court decision in September that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheik...

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, swerving away from a chaotic finale to a Brexit split that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.W...

Warner Bros. to release 'Furiosa,' 'The Color Purple' in theatres in 2023

Warner Bros. on Wednesday local time announced that George Millers Mad Max Fury Road prequel titled Furiosa, musical adaptation of The Colour Purple, and family movie Coyote vs. Acme will debut in theatres in 2023. According to Variety, Fur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020