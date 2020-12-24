16-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man in UP's Shamli

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a young man at a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The victim was going to collect water from a public handpump in Kaniyan village on Wednesday when the assault took place, SHO of Kandhla police station Rozan Tyagi said.

A case was registered against the accused, identified only as Shamim, based on a complaint from the mother of the girl, he said. The complainant has also alleged that her daughter was beaten up by the accused when she resisted him, the SHO said.

The accused in on the run, he added.