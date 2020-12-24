Woman raped on pretext of marriage

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped for three years on the promise of marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Thursday

The woman, in a complaint to police on Wednesday, said a 26-year-old man had been raping her for the past three years after promising to marry her, ASP Sanjay Yadav said on Thursday

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint and the man was arrested, the ASP said, adding the woman has been sent to district hospital for medical examination.