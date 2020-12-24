Lawyer murder: Two suspects held after encounter in Greater Noida

Two persons suspected to be involved in the killing of a lawyer in Greater Noida last week were arrested after an encounter with the police, officials said on Thursday. The gunfight broke out near Chuharpur underpass in Beta 2 police station area late on Wednesday night. The accused were identified as Sanjeev Singh and Subhash Singh, police officials said.

Lawyer Fateh Mohammad Khan, aged around 50, was shot dead on a road near his home in Sector 36 of Greater Noida on December 17 by two unidentified bike-borne assailants, according to the police. ''While one accused was held after the encounter, the other managed to escape but was caught during a combing operation,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

''It appears there was a deal between the accused and the deceased lawyer over multiple properties but eventually the two sides had a fallout and the accused persons eliminated the lawyer,'' he said. The lawyer was killed by a contract killer over a property-related dispute and the police have identified two other accused in the case, the officials said.

Singh also lauded the Beta 2 policemen and the Special Operations Group (SOG) for the encounter and the subsequent arrest of two key persons in ''a difficult case''. An FIR has been lodged at the local police station and further proceedings are underway, he said.