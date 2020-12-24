Exiled archbishop returns to Belarus after Pope lobbies Lukashenko - Ifax

Exiled archbishop returns to Belarus after Pope lobbies Lukashenko - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:28 IST
Minsk's exiled Catholic archbishop has returned to Belarus after Pope Francis successfully lobbied Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to allow him back, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.
Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz angered Lukashenko by defending the rights of anti-government protesters and was denied entry in August as he tried to return from a ceremony in neighbouring Poland.
