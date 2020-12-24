Road rage: Auto driver held for attempt to murder in Mumbai

A 34-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to kill a motorcyclist by ramming into his vehicle in suburban Govandi here, police said. The Deonar police have nabbed Salman Sayyed, a resident of Rafik Nagar, for allegedly hitting the two-wheeler belonging to Kishor Kardak following a heated argument last week, an official said.

While the complainant fell off this bike, he did not sustain any major injury, the official said. Taking the cognisance of the incident, the police traced the auto with its number and apprehended the accused, he said.

The accused has been arrested under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 279 (rash and negligence driving) of the IPC, he added..