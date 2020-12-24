Left Menu
Husband, mother-in-law get life sentence for housewife's murder

Both the sentences will run concurrently.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them, Additional Public Prosecutor Akhileshwar Prasad Singh said.

24-12-2020
A local court on Thursday sentenced the husband and mother-in-law of a woman to life imprisonment for murdering the housewife in Bihar's Jehanabad district. Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ)(V) Dhirendra Mishra found the man and his mother guilty under several sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and sentenced them to life imprisonment ranging from 2-10 years.

They will have to undergo 10 years of imprisonment under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and two years of jail term under section 498 A (whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine). Both the sentences will run concurrently.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them, Additional Public Prosecutor Akhileshwar Prasad Singh said. Punam Devi, a resident of Barhiya village, sustained severe burn injuries that led to her death after 25 days of treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Before her death, she had lodged an FIR stating that her husband Rohit Sharma had on August 14, 2018 poured kerosene on her and set her on fire at his mother Gita Devi's directive, Singh said. Family discord was the reason behind the incident, he said.

It was not a case of dowry death as the incident took place after more than seven years of marriage, Singh said..

