Rajasthan: Arrested on graft charges, IAS officer sent to one-day ACB remand

A court here sent IAS officer Indra Rao to one-day police remand on Thursday, a day after he was arrested on corruption charges. Rao was removed from his post as Baran collector after his personal assistant PA was held taking a bribe of Rs 1,40,000 in his office on December 9.He was awaiting posting orders when he was arrested on Wednesday.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:29 IST
A court here sent IAS officer Indra Rao to one-day police remand on Thursday, a day after he was arrested on corruption charges. Rao was removed from his post as Baran collector after his personal assistant (PA) was held taking a bribe of Rs 1,40,000 in his office on December 9.

He was awaiting posting orders when he was arrested on Wednesday. Rao was to be produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau court here but since the ACB court judge was on leave, he was produced before the district judge court, ACB Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police and Investigating Officer (IO) C P Sharma said.

The ACB sought his remand for a day and the court granted the request, he said. Earlier this month, a petrol pump dealer in Baran had lodged a complainant with ACB, Kota alleging that Rao's PA had demanded a bribe of Rs. 2.40 lakh from him for the issuance of a No Objection Certificate and the renewal of the land lease.

A probe to verify the complaint found Rao was also involved in this, officials said..

