Left Menu
Development News Edition

TEXT-Britain says post-Brexit trade deal is done

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:26 IST
TEXT-Britain says post-Brexit trade deal is done

Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Below is the text of a statement issued by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office:

"Deal is done. Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal.

- We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters - The deal is fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK. We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU

- The deal is the biggest bilateral trade deal signed by either side, covering trade worth £668bn in 2019. - The deal also guarantees that we are no longer in the lunar pull of the EU, we are not bound by EU rules, there is no role for the European Court of Justice and all of our key red lines about returning sovereignty have been achieved. It means that we will have full political and economic independence on 1st January 2021.

- A points-based immigration system will put us in full control of who enters the UK and free movement will end - We have delivered this great deal for the entire United Kingdom in record time, and under extremely challenging conditions, which protects the integrity of our internal market and Northern Ireland’s place within it.

- We have got Brexit done and we can now take full advantage of the fantastic opportunities available to us as an independent trading nation, striking trade deals with other partners around the world."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Include repeal of new farm laws in agenda for fresh talks: Farmer unions on govt's fresh letter

Protesting farmer unions alleged on Thursday that the governments latest letter for talks is nothing but a propaganda against the peasants to create an impression that they are not interested in dialogue and asked it to put the scrapping of...

Timeline of events in Britain's exit from the European Union

A timeline of key events related to Britains decision to leave the European Union January 23, 2013 British Prime Minister David Cameron promises a referendum on Britains membership in the EU if the Conservative Party wins the next general e...

UK chief negotiator Frost says Britain will be fully independent from Jan. 1

Britains Chief Negotiator David Frost said on Thursday Britain would be a fully independent country again from Jan. 1, expressing his pride in the announcement of a trade deal with the European Union.Our country begins a new journey as a fu...

Four more entities start testing products under RBI's regulatory sandbox

Four more entities have started testing their products related to retail payments under the RBIs regulatory sandbox scheme, the central bank said in a release on Thursday. Live testing of innovative products is being done under the regulato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020