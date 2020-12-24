SAT reschedules hearing of cases listed from Dec 28- Jan 1

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday said cases listed for hearing during December 28 to 31 period have been rescheduled. As per a notification, matters fixed for hearing from December 28 to 31 have been listed for hearing next month.

The cases have been listed for hearing on January 7, 12, 18 and 25, respectively. Earlier, the tribunal had said that cases listed for physical hearing from December 16 onwards would be taken up for virtual hearing through video conferencing until further orders.