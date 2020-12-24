Left Menu
French President Macron: European unity and strength paid off on Brexit deal

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to the Brexit deal with the United Kingdom on Thursday, saying the united and firm position taken by Europe had paid off. "The unity and strength of Europe paid off. The agreement with the United Kingdom is essential to protect our citizens, our fishermen, our producers.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:37 IST
French President Macron: European unity and strength paid off on Brexit deal
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to the Brexit deal with the United Kingdom on Thursday, saying the united and firm position taken by Europe had paid off.

"The unity and strength of Europe paid off. The agreement with the United Kingdom is essential to protect our citizens, our fishermen, our producers. We will make sure that this is the case," Macron said on Twitter.

"Europe is advancing and can look towards the future, in a united and sovereign manner, and with strength," added Macron.

