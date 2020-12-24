Left Menu
19-year-old working for SBI murdered in Andhra's Anantapur, two held

Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday detained two men for allegedly killing a 19-year-old girl, an outsourcing employee in the State Bank of India (SBI) Dharmavaram branch, and later partially burning her body in Anantapur district.

ANI | Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:45 IST
Victim's patents (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday detained two men for allegedly killing a 19-year-old girl, an outsourcing employee in the State Bank of India (SBI) Dharmavaram branch, and later partially burning her body in Anantapur district. As per Pratap Reddy, Circle Inspector (CI), One Town, Anantapur, the partially burnt of the victim Snehalata was found on Wednesday.

"Snehalata, a resident of Ashok Nagar area, was working as an outsourcing employee in SBI Dharmavaram branch. She used to go to work on a two-wheeler. On Tuesday night, she did not return home. Worried parents filed a complaint at One Town police station on that night. The police on Wednesday found a partially burnt body near Dharmavaram town, which was later identified as victims by her parents," said the CI. The police have detained two men, one of whom was allegedly the victim's love interest.

"Rajesh and Snehalata were having differences of opinion and are quarreling for some time. Parents of the deceased victim suspect that Rajesh and his friend Kartik might have killed the girl. Police have detained both of them," the CI added. (ANI)

