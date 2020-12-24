Left Menu
CRPF jawan injured in grenade blast succumbs to injuries in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:25 IST
CRPF jawan injured in grenade blast succumbs to injuries in J-K
Representative Image

A CRPF jawan, who was among the three personnel injured in a grenade blast in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed at to injuries a hospital here, police said on Thursday

Militants hurled a grenade on a Central Reserve Police Force party at Tawheed Chowk in Dudderhama area of Ganderbal in central Kashmir on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to three CRPF personnel

The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital here, where constable Mritunjoy of 115 battalion succumbed on Thursday, an official said.

