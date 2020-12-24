Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK parliament recalled to vote on Brexit trade deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:26 IST
UK parliament recalled to vote on Brexit trade deal

Britain's parliament has been recalled to sit on Dec. 30 to debate and vote on legislation implementing the government's trade deal with the European Union.

The elected House of Commons will sit from 0930 GMT, and the unelected House of Lords will sit from 1200 GMT. Parliament is expected to approve the deal.

Also Read: EU's Barnier to update member states on Brexit trade talks at 1500 GMT - sources

  • READ MORE ON:
  • GMT

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK opposition Labour Party will back Brexit trade deal

Britains opposition Labour Party will back Prime Minister Boris Johnsons trade deal with the European Union when it is put before parliament next week, Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Thursday.When this deal comes before parliament, Labo...

India describes political developments in Nepal as 'internal matter'

India on Thursday described Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis sudden decision to dissolve Parliament and call for fresh elections as an internal matter that is for the country to decide as per its democratic processes. In a guarded reacti...

300,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Argentina

As many as 300,000 doses of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Argentina on Thursday morning, following its approval by the government for emergency use. It is the largest one-time delivery of a coronavirus vaccine to any country...

COVID-19: Ghaziabad admin sets up dedicated wing for UK, Europe returnees

The Ghaziabad adminstration has established a dedicated wing inside the integrated COVID-19 control room to treat people who have returned from the UK and Europe after a new COVID-19 strain was found in Britain, officials said on Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020