UK parliament recalled to vote on Brexit trade deal

UK parliament recalled to vote on Brexit trade dealReuters | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:26 IST
Britain's parliament has been recalled to sit on Dec. 30 to debate and vote on legislation implementing the government's trade deal with the European Union.
The elected House of Commons will sit from 0930 GMT, and the unelected House of Lords will sit from 1200 GMT. Parliament is expected to approve the deal.
