Suspended police officer declared proclaimed offender by UP court

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:27 IST
A court hearing cases filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act here on Thursday declared suspended deputy inspector general of police Arvind Sen a proclaimed offender in connection with a graft case. Special judge Sandeep Gupta, in his order, declared Sen a proclaimed offender.

Sen was not appearing before the court despite the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him earlier. The judge also passed the same order against another accused, Amit Mishra.

The court passed the orders on two applications moved by Additional Commissioner of Police, Gomtinagar Shweta Srivastava, the investigating officer in the case. It further permitted to take the voice sample of constable Dilbahar Yadav and said if he voluntarily consents to give the sample, the same may be collected in accordance with law.

An FIR in the matter was lodged by the Hazratganj police on June 13 on the basis of a complaint from M S Bhatia alias Rinku, a businessman. As many as 13 accused were named in the FIR. Sen's name figured in the case during the probe.

The suspended police officer is alleged to have misused his position for illegally getting a tender allotted in the animal husbandry department. The FIR was lodged against 13 identified people and other unidentified people for allegedly duping the complainant of Rs 9.72 crore after assuring him that he will get the contract of the animal husbandry department and later, torturing and threatening him with the help of police officers.

The police had included the name of Sen, who was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government on August 22 after his name surfaced in the matter. The complainant had alleged that Sen had called him to his office in Vibhuti Khand when he was posted as the SP, CB-CID in 2019 and threatened him with dire consequences.

