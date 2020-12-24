HC allows Gopalpur MLA to consult lawyer in jail

The Orissa High Court on Thursday allowed Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to consult his lawyer while in judicial custody. Panigrahi's lawyer Pitambar Acharya moved the court, saying the jail authorities did not allow his client to consult him on the pretext of COVID-19 norms.

He had filed a writ petition stating that the directive of the jail authorities is a violation of Constitution. A division bench comprising justices Sanju Panda and KR Mohapatra directed the authorities to permit the expelled BJD leader to meet his legal advisor inside the jail premises in isolation.

It also directed that all the relevant documents be supplied to the lawyer so that he can take appropriate steps to defend the case. Panigrahi, once a close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was arrested in connection with money laundering and alleged job scam in the Ganjam district.