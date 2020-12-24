Police inspector suffers burn injuries

Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI): A police official suffered burn injuries when he tried to check if any one was trapped inside a house which was on fire during an anti-encroachment drive taken up by civic authorities in a locality here on Thursday, police said. The Inspector ofJawaharnagar Police Station entered into a house to check if anyone was present inside after noticing smoke and flames emanating from it, but suffered burn injuries on his hands and legs, they said.

The inspector had suffered over 40 per cent burn injuries in the incident, doctors said. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat told reporters the police official entered the house to check if anyone was trapped inside, but in the process suffered burn injuries.

A detailed investigation from all angles was on if anyone attacked the police official, the Commissioner said. Two people were later found unhurt in the house, police said.

Municipal officials had taken up demolition drive in the locality over complaints of encroachment and also sought police cooperation, police said.PTI VVK SS PTI PTI.