UP: Youth thrashed to death in attempt to flee with newly-wed girlfriend

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death for apparently attempting to escape with his newly-wed girlfriend from her in-laws' house in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, police said on Thursday. ''The incident took place on Wednesday night when one Pankaj entered house of his girlfriend's in-laws place at Nonar Pandey village in Bankata area of Deoria district with 2-3 accomplice from the back door and tried to flee with her,'' Deoria SP Sripati Mishra said.

''When the woman's husband Vikas Pandey and other family members saw them, they were prevented from escaping and a clash ensued in which Vikas and his father Jitendra Pandey were injured,'' the SP said. Later, villagers gathered at the spot and caught hold of Pankaj and started thrashing him, he said.

“On getting information, police reached the spot and took Pankaj to Bhatparani health centre from where he was referred to the district hospital, where he died without responding to treatment,'' the police officer added. The victim's girlfriend, a resident of Siwan in Bihar, got married to Vikas on December 8.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under IPC sections of unintentional murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy and a probe has been initiated, he further said. Police is probing the matter..