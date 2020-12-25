Left Menu
Syria's air defenses confront an "Israeli aggression" in Masyaf -state TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-12-2020 04:49 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 04:49 IST
Syria's air defenses confront an "Israeli aggression" in Masyaf -state TV

Syrian air defenses confronted an "Israeli aggression" after midnight on Thursday in the Masyaf area in the Hama countryside, Syrian state TV said.

Explosions were heard in Syria's central region, state TV reported earlier.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

