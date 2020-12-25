Left Menu
Gangs of thieves targeting wedding events active in Thane:Cops

Talking to reporters, DCP Wagle Estate Dr Vinay Rathod said on Thursday that the members of the gangs mostly hail from Rajgarh in MP, who steal jewellery during wedding functions.The members of the gangs do not have any local links and they mostly make use of children in the age group of seven to ten years to carry out thefts during marriage events as their presence does not arouse any suspicion.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-12-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 09:22 IST
Police in Maharashtra's Thane have asked the local residents to remain cautious while attending marriages and other social events in the city as some gangs of thieves from Madhya Pradesh were active in the region, who use children to steal valuables. Talking to reporters, DCP (Wagle Estate) Dr Vinay Rathod said on Thursday that the members of the gangs mostly hail from Rajgarh in MP, who steal jewellery during wedding functions.

''The members of the gangs do not have any local links and they mostly make use of children in the age group of seven to ten years to carry out thefts during marriage events as their presence does not arouse any suspicion. These children mingle in the crowd for theft. They are guided by their handlers over the phone,'' he said. ''Therefore, citizens need to be extra careful while attending public functions like marriages,'' Rathod said.

On November 30, some unidentified persons had stolen Rs 19 lakh-worth jewellery of the bride during a marriage event held in the city. An offence under IPC section 379 (theft) was registered at Kasarwadavali police station, another official said. According to police, one of the gangs from MP was involved in the offence.

Although the police are yet to make any arrest in this connection, they recovered nearly the entire stolen jewellery during a raid conducted in Gulkhedi village in MP's Rajgarh district recently, he said..

