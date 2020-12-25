Police rescue girl forced into prostitution in UP's Ballia

Police rescued a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced into prostitution by a relative, in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, and arrested the accused. The girl is a native of Bihar.

A police team raided a house in Rajendra Nagar locality in the Ballia City Kotwali police station area and rescued the teenager on Thursday, police officer Sanjay Yadav said on Friday. A woman relative of the girl, who is said to have pushed the teenager into prostitution, was arrested, the police officer said.

A case has been registered, the police officer added..