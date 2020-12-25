Left Menu
A court in Maharashtras Thane has awarded life imprisonment to a 32-year-old man, who worked as a cook, for killing his colleague in 2015 over a financial issue. Valmiki worked with a catering firm in Thane city.He and victim Sudhir Kameshwar Singh 33, who was his colleague, resided in the same locality.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-12-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 14:00 IST
Maha: Man gets life imprisonment for colleague's murder

A court in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded life imprisonment to a 32-year-old man, who worked as a cook, for killing his colleague in 2015 over a financial issue. District Judge Hemant Patwardhan held Anil Rajbir Valmiki guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 342 (wrongful confinement) on Wednesday and also pronounced the quantum of sentence.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. Valmiki worked with a catering firm in Thane city.

He and victim Sudhir Kameshwar Singh (33), who was his colleague, resided in the same locality. Singh had borrowed around Rs 5,000 from Valmiki, which he failed to return despite repeated reminders. Annoyed over it, Valmiki took the victim to his place in Vartak Nagar in the city on July 31, 2015 and attacked him with a metal object, following which he died, additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane said.

Two days later, Valmiki surrendered before the police, after which the victim's highly decomposed body was recovered, she said. During the trial, the prosecution examined 10 witnesses.

