Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Court dismisses man's bail pleas in 4 cases

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav dismissed the bail pleas of Praveen Giri in the cases related to rioting in the Karawal Nagar area.The court, in its order passed on December 21, said, The applicant Giri has been categorically identified by eye witness Kalyan Singh as member of the riotous mob on the date and time of incident and taking active part in arson and rioting in the localityarea in question.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 14:44 IST
Delhi riots: Court dismisses man's bail pleas in 4 cases

A Delhi court has dismissed bail applications of a person in four cases related to the northeast Delhi riots, saying he has been categorically identified by an eye witness as an alleged member of a ''riotous mob'' and is seen in CCTV footage taking part in rioting. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav dismissed the bail pleas of Praveen Giri in the cases related to rioting in the Karawal Nagar area.

The court, in its order passed on December 21, said, ''The applicant (Giri) has been categorically identified by eye witness Kalyan Singh as member of the 'riotous mob' on the date and time of incident and taking active part in arson and rioting in the locality/area in question. The applicant has also been captured in the CCTV camera, which was lying installed in the shop of Riyaz Malik.'' ''He is clearly seen in the footage damaging the articles lying in the shop... Even the clothes worn by the applicant on the date and time of incident have also been recovered at his instance,'' it further said in its common order passed in the matters. The judge said since the public witnesses in the cases were residents of the same locality, the possibility of the accused threatening or intimidating them cannot be ruled out.

During the hearing, Giri's counsel claimed that he has been falsely implicated in the cases. Special public prosecutor Nitin Rai Sharma, appearing for the police, claimed that the accused was an ''active member of the riotous mob''.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Urdu poet and critic Shamsur Rahman Faruqi is dead

Legendary Urdu poet and critic Shamsur Rahman Faruqi passed away on Friday at his Allahabad home, a month after recovering from COVID-19. He was 85.He had been insisting to go back to his home in Allahabad. We reached here only this morning...

Ravi Shankar Prasad's mother dies in Patna

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasads mother Bimala Prasad died after a prolonged illness, it was disclosed by the senior BJP leader here on Friday. Prasad, who is also the local MP, shared the news on his Twitter handle, recalling the depart...

Japan's Suga calls on citizens to spend "silent New Year" to stop coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens on Friday to spend a silent New Year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has been breaking infection records almost on a daily basis.Suga also announced a fresh package o...

Rahul Gandhi lying and misleading farmers: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, accusing him of lying and misleading farmers over the Centres recent farm laws. Addressing a farmers rally in her parliamentary constituency A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020