Japan's Suga calls on citizens to spend "silent New Year" to stop coronavirus

Japan's Suga calls on citizens to spend "silent New Year" to stop coronavirusReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-12-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 15:13 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens on Friday to spend a "silent" New Year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has been breaking infection records almost on a daily basis.
Suga also announced a fresh package of 270 billion yen ($2.61 billion) for institutions treating coronavirus patients. ($1 = 103.4800 yen)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- New Year
- Yoshihide Suga