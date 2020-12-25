Christmas celebrated adhering to COVID-19 protocols in TN

Chennai, Dec 25 (PTI): The COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow over Christmas celebrations in Tamil Nadu on Friday as churches saw devotees offering prayers strictly adhering to all the protocols laid down by the government. Members of the Christian community while maintaining social distancing norms and wearing masks, attended midnight masses and special prayers held in various churches, including the ancient Santhome Basilica here and exchanged greetings.

Devotees were directed to collect tokens before entering churches so as to ensure limited number of them were allowed were present in view of the pandemic. Christians decorated their houses with Christmas tree and stars. Children carried candles and the Bible in small processions in their respective neighbourhoods.

The Shrine Basillica of Our Lady of Health at Vailankannai in Nagapattinam district also saw devotees offering prayers following the norms laid down in view of the pandemic. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, DMK chief M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties extended Christmas greetings.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI