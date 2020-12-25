Woman hangs son to death before killing self in UP

A woman allegedly hanged her two-year-old son to death before killing herself in Tikonia area here, police said on Friday. The bodies of the mother-son duo were found hanging from the ceiling in a hutment in Bhedauri village on Thursday, they said.

''The woman, identified as Pratima (25), hanged herself to death. Before this she hanged her two-year-old son Jitendra to death,” police said. The exact reason behind her taking the extreme step could not be established yet, they said, adding, however, the police are suspecting some family feud as the reason behind this.

Police Inspector, Tikonia, Raj Kumar Verma said the circumstantial evidence prima facie indicated suicide by the woman after killing her son. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further action would be taken after a report is received, he said.

The woman and her son were alone in the hutment when the incident took place, police said. The woman’s husband works in Dehradun as a labourer, they said.

Police said a probe in the matter is on..