COVID-19: Gujarat quota stir leader held for birthday party

PTI | Surat | Updated: 25-12-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 19:07 IST
Patidar quota agitation leader Alpesh Kathiriya and two others were arrested in Surat in Gujarat for allegedly flouting COVID-19 guidelines after videos of his well-attended birthday celebrations went viral on social media, a senior police official said on Friday. Four policemen, including an assistant sub inspector, have been placed under suspension for failing to stop the party from taking place.

The two others arrested in connection with the party, which was held on December 24 in a farmhouse in Kamrej area, are former Congress corporator Nilesh Kumbhani and farmhouse owner DM Butani, the official said. ''An assistant sub inspector and three constables of Kamrej police have been suspended for failing to stop such a gathering of people,'' said Surat Superintendent of Police Usha Rada.

Rada said a case under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act was lodged immediately after police came to know about the party. ''The party was organised by Kathiriya and his friends at around 8 pm on December 24,'' she said.

Kathiriya is currently out on bail in a sedition case lodged against him in 2015 in connection with the quota agitation..

