Reports: Explosion rocks downtown Nashville

News reports say emergency crews have responded to an explosion in downtown Nashville. Police and fire crews were on the sceneThe Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told Nashville television station WKRN that a parked recreational vehicle exploded and damaged several buildings. No injuries were immediately reported.

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 25-12-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 19:28 IST
News reports say emergency crews have responded to an explosion in downtown Nashville. Black smoke and flames were seen billowing from the area

Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. Police and fire crews were on the scene

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told Nashville television station WKRN that a parked recreational vehicle exploded and damaged several buildings. No injuries were immediately reported. The station also quoted officials as saying the explosion did not seem suspicious.

