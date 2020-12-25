Odisha man kills parents with pestle over land

A man allegedly killed his parents in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Friday with a pestle over the selling of family land, police said. The incident happened in Bisipur village in the Bisra police area, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Krushna Chandra Singh (64) and his wife Leelavati (58). The couple's elder son Jai Singh allegedly killed his parents with a stone pestle in a fit of anger, following a quarrel over not giving him a share of the money received from selling the land, police said.

Krushna had sold a part of the family land a few days ago, following which his son Jai was demanding a share of the money, they said. The couple's younger son, Somen (35), informed the police of the incident.

A case has been registered and the accused arrested, police said..