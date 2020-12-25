Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha man kills parents with pestle over land

A man allegedly killed his parents in Odishas Sundergarh district on Friday with a pestle over the selling of family land, police said. The incident happened in Bisipur village in the Bisra police area, they said.The deceased have been identified as Krushna Chandra Singh 64 and his wife Leelavati 58.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-12-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 21:34 IST
Odisha man kills parents with pestle over land

A man allegedly killed his parents in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Friday with a pestle over the selling of family land, police said. The incident happened in Bisipur village in the Bisra police area, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Krushna Chandra Singh (64) and his wife Leelavati (58). The couple's elder son Jai Singh allegedly killed his parents with a stone pestle in a fit of anger, following a quarrel over not giving him a share of the money received from selling the land, police said.

Krushna had sold a part of the family land a few days ago, following which his son Jai was demanding a share of the money, they said. The couple's younger son, Somen (35), informed the police of the incident.

A case has been registered and the accused arrested, police said..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha celebrates with religious fervour

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour in different parts of Odisha, including the districts of Gajapati, Kandhamal and Sundergarh that have a significant Christian population. Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik...

Ethiopia says national election to be held in June

Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election on June 5, the electoral board said on Friday, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeks to quell political and ethnic violence in several regions. Abiys Prosperity Party, a pan-Ethiopian movement he fou...

Mumbai: alleged MNS workers vandalise Amazon warehouse

Workers allegedly belonging to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS vandalised a warehouse of e-commerce behemoth Amazon at Marol in Mumbais Andheri suburb on Friday afternoon, police said. The incident took place around 1.45 pm, an official ...

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to 'kindness of strangers'

One of the traditional fixtures of any Christmas Day is to see Queen Elizabeth II and her family go to church. Not this year. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that. However, the queen, 94, did fulfill what is considered her most ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020