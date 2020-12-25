FIR against five girls in assault case

Five girls were booked in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu after a video of them thrashing another girl surfaced on social media, police said. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said two of the five accused girls are minors. The FIR in this regard was registered under Sections 34, 323 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the woman police station, the SP said. The girl was beaten up due to some personal issue, he added.