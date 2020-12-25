Couple commits suicide in Jaipur

A couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in the Kotkhawda area of Jaipur, police said on Friaday

Ramkishan (25) and his wife Santosh (23) had consumed liquor on Thursday night. They were rushed to a nearby hospital by their family members where doctors declared them dead, Kotkhawda SHO Ghanhsyam said. They were married two years ago. No suicide note was recovered from the house and the matter is being probed to ascertain the cause of the suicide, he added.